Dellfer Announces IEC 62304 Certification for Any Class of Medical Device Software
ZeroDayGuard Developers Toolkit Meets Highest Quality Standards for Use in the Most Regulated Medical Devices
The IEC 62304 certification for ZeroDayGuard, on the heels of ISO 26262 certification, reinforces Dellfer’s position as the market leader for IoT security. ”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellfer, the leading provider of cybersecurity for IoT firmware, today announced that independent auditors at TÜV SÜD affirmed that Dellfer’s IoT security solution, ZeroDayGuard Developer Toolkit, qualified for development projects with safety goals of IEC 62304 classes A, B, and C.
“The IEC 62304 certification for ZeroDayGuard, on the heels of ISO 26262 certification, reinforces Dellfer’s position as the market leader for IoT security,” said Dellfer CEO James Blaisdell. “ZeroDayGuard has earned the highest certifications to better serve our partners and customers. Dellfer’s unique approach to protecting IoT firmware has been proven to be a highly effective defense from known and emerging threats.”
“Achieving IEC 62304 certification for all classes validates Dellfer’s Developers Toolkit. We are proud to help defend medical devices against zero-day attacks. ZeroDayGuard provides unmatched visibility to protect the software found in everything from remote patient monitoring to surgical robot devices,” said Ken Wante, vice president of engineering Dellfer. “If a medical device’s execution integrity is tampered with, Dellfer identifies the source of the issue and helps neutralize the threat and ensure patients’ safety.”
About ZeroDayGuard
Designed and developed for business IoT devices’ unique requirements, the ZeroDayGuard is optimized for the highly regulated medical device and automotive industries and other business sectors. The ZeroDayGuard platform combines build tools, a device agent, and an incident monitoring service. It is enabled with one operation in the development of IoT device code and subsequently can instantaneously detect root cause hacks and cyberattacks remotely in the cloud. Unlike other cybersecurity products, Dellfer’s solution approach does not use signatures or machine learning to thwart attacks, but inside-out rapid instrumentation to increase immediate precision and virtually eliminate the false positive problem that plagues many cybersecurity solutions.
About Dellfer
Dellfer is an IoT cybersecurity software company that empowers device manufacturers to embed protection against unknown threats and thwart intrusions with unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy. It meets the connected world’s need for a new, holistic cybersecurity approach that can effectively and efficiently harden IoT devices and keep them from becoming vectors for successful attacks.
Dellfer provides a proven defense against zero-day attacks by continually monitoring Control Flow Integrity. It delivers unmatched visibility to protect the connections found in everything from national security and defense systems to commercial and consumer devices. With Dellfer, these connected devices have built-in cybersecurity that keeps them from becoming vulnerabilities and threat vectors.
