WEDC Awards International Market Access Grants to Ag Businesses

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, announced that 11 agribusinesses will be receiving $110,000 in International Market Access Grants. These funds were made available through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports in the biennial budget.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.