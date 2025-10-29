From big dreams to bigger smiles, a new children’s museum is coming to downtown Janesville

Grant supports creation of new children’s museum, boosting downtown Janesville’s economic growth and family resources

JANESVILLE, WI. OCT. 29, 2025 – A landmark bank in downtown Janesville is finding a new life as the Children’s Museum of Rock County (CMRC), where generations of youngsters will be able to learn, explore, and play, thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from WEDC will help transform the century-old former First National Bank Building into the museum’s new permanent home, advancing a project that has been years in the making.

“This effort has always been fueled by passionate support from families, mothers, and fathers who know how important early childhood education is,” said John Westphal, CMRC president and capital campaign chair. “For almost 20 years, the most important focus has been early childhood development. That’s been the primary driver for this project.”

By breathing new life into a vacant site, the project will serve as an anchor for downtown revitalization and a catalyst for future investments in the city’s opportunity zone.

“The Children’s Museum is estimated to bring over 100,000 visitors a year, within the first three years of opening,” Westphal said. “This development will certainly be an economic boost to the community and local business.”

Support for the museum extends beyond Rock County, with state leaders recognizing its power to inspire young learners and strengthen the local economy.

“This project meets a critical community need by providing families and children with a place to learn, play, and grow, while also fueling economic activity in downtown Janesville,” said Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “The Children’s Museum of Rock County will not only enrich the lives of young people but also serve as a driver for further investment and expansion in the region’s economy.”

The project has also received strong support from city leaders.

“The City of Janesville is thrilled about the WEDC grant, which provides crucial funding during this essential construction phase,” said Jimsi Kuborn, economic development director for the City of Janesville. “This support ensures the museum’s success and reflects continued investment in downtown Janesville.”

Once completed, the museum will be one of downtown Janesville’s largest employers, with 10 full-time staff and 10 to 15 part-time employees. The project also supports the city’s broader strategy to attract young professionals and families to the area.

The CMRC project has been in development since 2006, when community leaders first identified the need for a children’s museum. Plans were delayed by the 2008 Great Recession and by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with this latest investment, the museum is moving forward towards becoming a vibrant and lasting resource for families throughout Rocky County.

Once completed, the museum will feature hands-on exhibits, immersive environments and opportunities for open-ended exploration designed for children. Many of the exhibits will highlight the unique character of Rock County, including three signature experiences: the Rock River, agriculture, and manufacturing.