Read more about UPDATE: Georgia Attorney General’s Office Seeks to Identify Person of Interest in Child Sex Trafficking Investigation

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation involving child sex trafficking. Specifically, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches, or is similar to, the sketch found here .

The individual made unsubstantiated claims to be some type of corrections officer and possibly lived in Clayton County in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CRIMES (274637)

Submit a tip online by visiting www.STOPCrimeATL.com

To further assist with the identification process, the Attorney General's Office is also asking tattoo parlors and law enforcement entities in both Georgia and Florida to share this information.