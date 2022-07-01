ROSIE APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO, HAROLD LANDERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosie Connectivity Solutions (ROSIE) headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, announced senior management changes today. Effective July 1, 2022, Harold Landers will be appointed President & Chief Executive Officer. Rosie is the Long-Term Care Industry’s leading provider of patient point-of-care medical devices and patient data technology platforms. Harold will succeed the company’s founder and current President & CEO, Steve Booker. Prior to his new position, Harold has spent the last two years serving as Rosie’s Chief Operating Officer and brings with him a history of successful leadership roles in Pharmacy & Drug Store Operations (Eckerd Corporation) and Consumer Lending and Finance (TMX Finance).
“I must say that it is, indeed, an honor to succeed Steve in this leadership role here at Rosie. I have admired his intelligence, professionalism, and mentorship throughout our 10 years of working closely together. Therefore, being chosen to represent Rosie, and lead our company at this level is one of the highest compliments I could ever receive,” said Harold. “I am proud to embrace this opportunity as we move into the next phase of our journey. As we continue to expand our patient data platform, our commitment is to deliver solutions that are relevant to making a true difference, every day, in the lives of providers, caregivers, patients and their families. We understand the challenges that our industry has faced over the past two years, amidst the COVID the pandemic; therefore, helping our customers become more efficient in their daily operation, as well as helping them avoid unreasonable costs, resulting from state fines and rehospitalizations is what we strive to do every day.” “Our employees, here at Rosie, are always committed, day in and day out, to being a positive difference for their customers.”
Steve Booker, the founder of Rosie, established a company culture that values both employees and customers over 45 years ago. Rosie’s mission will continue forward, and in the words of Steve Booker “As I transition away from management of Rosie, I will continue to follow its growth as a company that strives to provide innovative solutions for better healthcare, especially for the elderly. I will always be appreciative of the dedicated employees, past and present, who have helped to build my life’s work. I look forward to supporting Harold Landers in any way possible as he takes on his well-deserved new role as Rosie’s President and CEO.”
About Rosie Connectivity Solutions
Rosie Connectivity Solutions – widely known as Rosie -- has been a trusted partner in the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry since 1977. Enhancing its core offering of medical equipment and supplies, Rosie focuses today on the development of its expanding, user-friendly RosieCare™ clinical data platform and connected devices that enable nurses and caregivers to seamlessly, accurately and securely transfer clinical data wirelessly from bedside to the Electronic Health Record (EHR), connect patients with remote clinicians and provide crucial clinical insights to nursing staff and providers. Learn more at nurserosie.com
Rosie’s parent company, ADDvise Group, is an expanding group that offers total solutions in the form of products and services to healthcare and research facilities through its subsidiaries within the business units Lab and Healthcare. Learn more at addvisegroup.com
