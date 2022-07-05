Datum Software Adds Marketing Leadership

Veteran Marketing Communications and Minority Business Leader Joins Team

JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datum Software, Inc., a global DE & I focused technology and talent solutions company offering talent, custom software, and fully managed solutions for commercial and government clients, announced Carolyn E. Mosby as the new Vice President of Marketing Communications.

The appointment comes at the perfect time as Datum is experiencing success and growth, expanding commercial and government service offerings and providing comprehensive payment processing with their award-winning Vela Payment Solutions platform.

Mosby is a marketing, communications, and public relations veteran and minority business advocate who spent the last 11 years as President/CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). As the leader of this organization, Mosby led strategic supplier diversity and development initiatives in the three-state region (Central Illinois, Indiana, and Eastern Missouri) between corporations and certified minority businesses.

Before joining Mid-States, Mosby was Chief Marketing Officer for Kiwanis International, overseeing global marketing, branding, and public relations for the global not-for-profit organization. In addition, she worked in the steel, natural gas, telecommunications, and water/wastewater industries in similar executive roles.

Carolyn has received numerous awards, including the 2021 Woman of Influence award from the Indianapolis Business Journal, and was the first recipient of the Vanguard Award, presented to a regional council president of an NMSDC affiliate for outstanding leadership, to name a few.

She is a public speaker and the author of “Unflappable,” her autobiography, and the “Remembering My Mom Journal,” created for those that have lost their mothers, providing them with a way to record special memories.

Carolyn is a native of Gary, IN, a graduate of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV/Film Communications.

Mosby’s hiring is the latest in Datum’s addition of key positions to support the company’s vision and plans to position itself for continued growth. “We’re excited to have Carolyn join the Datum Software team,” said Latha Ganeshan, CEO. “Her broad experience in marketing and communications along with experience leading an organization focused on growing minority businesses will be very valuable to us as we implement our strategic growth initiatives.”

Over the past six months, in addition to investing in marketing, Datum has hired top leadership talent in business development and technology. “It is important for us to have strong leadership and talent in these key areas,” added Ganeshan. “This year, we are in the final stages of talks with prospective companies to add to our current list of elite Fortune 500 customers. I am delighted with the addition of these strategic positions that will assist the company in leaping forward to the next growth stage.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Datum team,” said Mosby. “Being able to bring more than 30 years of experience in marketing, communications, public relations, and minority business development to a growing minority and woman-owned company allows me to leverage my talents to ensure that Datum Software continues to build its brand and reputation for service excellence.”

About Datum Software, Inc.

Datum Software is a global, DE & I focused technology and talent solutions company. We offer talent, custom software, and fully managed solutions for commercial and government clients.

Our differentiators include subject matter expertise in information technology to solve our customers’ needs, along with Vela Payment Solutions, our award-winning comprehensive payment processing platform.

