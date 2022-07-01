Bakell® Launches New "Cake Decorating Fondant" And Makes Bold Claim That It Is The Best Fondant In The Industry!

Pink 4oz Fondant Bar So Many Bakell® Fondant Colors To Choose From Bakell® Fondant 5 lb and 2 lb Tubs

Bakell® does it again. After nearly a year in the making, Bakell® launches new Fondant Series for cake artists and cake decorators and it's available now!

The Bakell® company and its products are known for being the best in the cake decorating industry. Our new Bakell® fondants are no exception, they will set the cake decorating industry on fire!”” — Heather Adams, Merchandising Director

REDLANDS, CA, USA, July 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakell® www.bakell.com ) does it again! Bakell has officially launched it's very own " fondant " series! Our Bakellcustomer fans and the industry at large has been asking our company for years to launch our own fondant brand because our customer base knows Bakellcake decorating and baking products are premium, high quality and done right! So we did it, and it's here. So get ready to take your cake decorating cake artistry skills to the next level with our new BakellFondant series! Our Fondants come in 15 beautiful colors, is vegan, kosher pareve, gluten free, & nut free, making the possibilities of cake artistry endless. We have even solved the challenge of using fondant in high humidity environments in our premium fondant line!The Scoop on Fondant:We know using Fondant can be a bit intimidating...but we are here to show you it's actually fun! Use it with our Bakellfondant tools, plungers, cookie cutters, silicone molds, and more! Not sure where to start? Visit our pages below to learn more about BakellFondant and how to use it. Here at Bakellwe make sure using our products is as easy as pie! Fondant can seem intimidating, but we're here to break it down for you. Click below to learn more about fondant and get ready to create some magic!Our New Fondant Is the Best In The Industry, And Here's Why:Unlike regular fondant, Bakell's Premium Fondant is formulated for optimum performance in hot and humid conditions. Additional benefits of Premium Fondant are its extended working and drying time as well as extra elasticity. There is minimal to no sweating in transition from cold to warm environments making Bakell's Premium Fondant every baker's dream in the summertime. Premium Fondant also has a rich buttercream flavor as opposed to our traditional fondant which is vanilla flavored. Our brand new line of fondants will be your new favorite product from Bakellwith its exceptional workability, taste and smooth elegant finish. Our fondant comes in a variety of vanilla flavored colors in various sizes, and we even have an amazing buttercream fondant flavor. Our fondant is just waiting to be rolled out!About Bakell LLC:Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com . is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakellconfectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food-grade glitters, all natural petal dusts, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other food decorating supplies. Bakellfood packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and are locates in Southern California, USA. Bakellfood products are available for purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and even has capabilities to private label food products via their state of the art in-house private label programs.For more information, please visit http://www.bakell.com or email us sales@bakell.com.

NEW! Bakell® Cake Decorating Fondant Series Is Here!