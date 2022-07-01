Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,272 in the last 365 days.

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

June 29, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest. 

If you have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Labarbera was charged after an investigation by CIU. According to CIU’s investigation, Labarbera’s 2019 Honda CBR500R was stolen from his residence in Vancouver. Labarbera had liability-only insurance on his motorcycle, so did not have coverage if the bike was stolen. After the theft of his motorcycle, Labarbera went online and upgraded his policy by adding collision and comprehensive coverage. He then filed a claim with Progressive and alleged that the motorcycle was stolen after he had modified his policy. Progressive investigators were able to verify with Clark County Sheriff’s Office that the motorcycle was stolen 38 minutes prior to him changing his insurance coverage. Progressive denied his claim for $9,444 and referred the claim to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.  

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators. 
 

You just read:

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.