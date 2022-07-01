New Book on Lymphedema Care and Self-Management
This comprehensive guide with so much good advice will be of much practical value to all lymphedema patients. --European Journal of Plastic Surgery
This comprehensive guide with so much good advice will be of much practical value to all lymphedema patients and their difficult problems. --European Journal of Plastic Surgery”GRANT-VALKARIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term “swelling” is used to describe an enlargement of a body part and can be used to describe edema and lymphedema. However, edema and lymphedema are clearly not the same and require different treatment approaches. Lymphedema affects 140-250 million women, men and children worldwide and results from the inability of the lymphatic system to perform one of its basic functions, the removal of water and protein from the tissues of a certain portion of the body. This insufficiency can be caused by developmental abnormalities of the lymphatic system (primary lymphedema) or damage to the lymphatic system such as the removal and/or radiation of lymph nodes in cancer surgery (secondary lymphedema).
In It’s Not Just a Swelling! – LYMPHEDEMA Joachim Zuther provides an up-to-date and comprehensive guide for individuals affected by Lymphedema, their caregivers, and family members.
Topics include:
- Anatomy of the Lymphatic System
- Causes of Primary and Secondary Lymphedema and their Stages
- Complications of Lymphedema, such as Infections, Cellulitis, Leakage
- Lymphedema Risk Reduction, Do’s and Don’ts for Lymphedema
- Prevention of Lymphedema
- Lymphedema and its Impact on Quality of Life
- Treatment and Management of Lymphedema
- Self-Management of Lymphedema (Self-MLD, Skin Care, Compression Therapy, Exercises)
- Nutritional Aspects
- Traveling with Lymphedema
- And Much More
About The Author
Joachim Zuther, renowned Lymphedema Specialist, Founder of the Academy of Lymphatic Studies, author of the bestselling textbook Lymphedema Management – A comprehensive Guide for Practitioners, and co-author of numerous chapters in textbooks for Lymphedema. Mr. Zuther is a member of the International Society of Lymphology (ISL), the National Lymphedema Network (NLN), and the German Association of Lymphology (DGL). He is also a founding member of the North American Lymphedema Education Association (NALEA).
Available on Amazon and Lulu
