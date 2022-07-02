Yuying Lyu's Artwork Style Is Constantly Evolving

Art by Yuying Lyu Art by Yuying Lyu Yuying Lyu_YAN 4

Yuying Lyu's dream of becoming a cartoonist let the artist to discover Fine Art.

I always agree on differences because my characteristic is holding different personalities in my body. Also, I tell myself I don't need to understand every perspective, but I need to hear them.” — Yuying Lyu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuying Lyu has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from China, this Artist has earned world recognition for her expressive artworks. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I was born in China in 1997. I am an individual artist right now. I never thought I would become an artist before. When I was young, I read many comic books because comic books let me experience another world, which can feel much more fun than real life. Becoming a cartoonist was my dream. It never changed until I went to college at San Francisco Art Institute, which I accidentally chose, unaware it was a Fine Art school and did not offer cartooning classes.

The most important thing is that I did not realize the differences between Fine Art and Commercial Art. At that time, I thought they were the same and assumed I could attend any art school. However, at that time, I wanted the San Francisco Art Institute because I went through the school information on

the internet. It said the San Francisco Art Institute is not only just a school; San Francisco Art Institute also is a famous tourist place. This introduction attracted me a lot, so I chose the San Francisco art Institute and am so appreciative I spent four years in that school. Maybe because the school won't teach you how to make a comic book, it will teach you how to build your own "comic book" even if it has many differences from the usual comic book that we see today.

During my college years, I changed my dream of becoming a cartoonist to focusing on Fine Art. I want to be an artist. I want to find my own world and try to let people accept my world. My college inspired me a lot. Reality tires me. My work attempts to give form to the things in my mind. Many artists have their own style, and when people see their artworks, they can find out who the artist is. I am different. I don't think people can find out about me when they view my work. My artworks styles are constantly changing. I think the reason is I think I have a different personality in my body. Those artworks hold different styles and personalities, and when they combine together, It makes me complete. Here is an example, when I make a point about something, I break the point that I made. Later, I will use the point that I made at the start, then continue to break the new conclusion I just got. I am contradictory. But those two points can present who I am even though those two points are fought with each other.

This may be why I can understand different people and different ideas. In short, I can feel different people, but I disagree with them. Becoming an artist is very hard. You know how the world makes a definition for art, but you can also use that definition to fight with art itself and use the fighting process to create a new thing. When it happens, I accept it and use them to build my own art. People treat art in different ways in our lives, and sometimes, it is hard to have a good conversation with people who got different ideas about art. It is hard to let them understand how differences work in the art system. I always agree on differences because my characteristic is holding different personalities in my body. Also, I tell myself I don't need to understand every perspective, but I need to hear them. This can improve my thinking structure. I intend to continue to live authentically regarding my creative vision; even if life changes, my truth remains expressed."

Yuying Lyu was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

