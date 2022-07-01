apetito Go-Live with SoftCoP2P
SoftCo announce successful roll-out of its P2P Automation solution with apetito, the leading European meals provider to the health & social care sectors.
With SoftCo’s Smart Automation technology we will ensure that not only is our P2P process the best-in-class, but it gives us enhanced capability to meet future growth in our business”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftCo is delighted to announce the successful roll-out of its cutting edge Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Automation solution with apetito, the leading European meals provider to the health and social care sectors.
— Kevin Rosevere, Head of Finance
SoftCo will provide apetito with end-to-end P2P automation encompassing SoftCo Supplier Portal and e-Procurement through to automated invoice capture, matching and approval. In addition, apetito will be using SoftCo Advanced Analytics, which combines SoftCo real-time reports with Amazon QuickSight Business Intelligence Service to inform and support decision making.
SoftCo P2P will be fully integrated with apetito’s existing ERP system, SAP.
apetito is renowned for providing delicious, nutritious, and sustainable meals to its customers across care homes, hospital caterers, nurseries, and independent schools in addition to delivering meals to people at home and in care. The company is a world leader in innovation across specialist ranges such as texture modified meals for those who live with swallowing difficulties and is three times winner of the coveted Queens Award for Enterprise – twice for innovation and once for sustainability.
Commenting, Kevin Rosevere, Head of Finance at apetito said:
“We are delighted to be working with SoftCo to transform our procure-to-pay system and support efficiency within our business. The project is part of a wider digital transformation across the apetito Group to ensure we continue to harness the power of technical progression. With SoftCo’s Smart Automation technology we will ensure that not only is our P2P process the best-in-class, but it gives us enhanced capability to meet future growth in our business”.
About apetito:
apetito, is the UK’s leading creator and supplier of meals for the health and social care sector, partnering with hospitals, over 600 care homes, independent schools, and nurseries.
Each recipe is developed to meet precise nutritional standards – in line with the British Dietetic Association guidelines and Government Buying Standards for Food and Catering. As proud supporters of the care industry, apetito partners with many industry organisations such as the National Care Association, National Care Forum and Care England. apetito was also a founding partner of the Malnutrition Taskforce.
apetito is a three-time winner of the UK’s highest business accolade, The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, most recently in April 2019, awarded for Sustainable Development. The company is proud to be an accredited Living Wage employer, and to operate in an ethical and sustainable way that respects the environment, people, and the wider community.
www.apetito.co.uk
About SoftCo
SoftCo are a fast growing global Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Compliance technology company. SoftCo’s Smart Automation technology is Cloud based using the latest emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and is transforming how companies manage their P2P processes, reducing costs and fighting fraud. Operating from offices in the US, Finland, UK and headquartered in Ireland, SoftCo has over a million users worldwide including PwC, Volkswagen, Primark, Sunny Delight and the Finnish Government. SoftCo are SOC and ISO27001 certified, a Microsoft Gold Partner, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and the solutions are integrated with over 200 ERP systems.
www.softco.com
Paul Tighe
SoftCo
12942420 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn