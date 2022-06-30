President congratulates the youth of Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 30 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the youth of the country on the holiday and delivered a speech.

“It is always a great pleasure for me to meet with you, to learn about your cherished dreams and plans, to hear your proposals and initiatives. Seeing your purposefulness, eyes burning with enthusiasm, I get a charge of inexhaustible energy. You have such great power”, the President said.

The Head of the state noted that he came to the holiday with new proposals and announced additional opportunities that will be created for young people. To encourage students who show high results in knowledge of foreign languages, 70 students and 14 of their teachers will go on a trip to the UK at the expense of the state.

The President paid special attention to ensuring youth employment. It was noted that within the framework of entrepreneurship programs, 220,000 young people will be employed, 130,000 boys and girls will receive subsidies for training in professions, more than 110,000 young people will be attracted to vacant jobs in state enterprises and the private sector.

A program for the development of Uzbek national content on the Internet will be implemented. 10 billion UZS will be allocated for this. Starting this year, 36 sports federations, 274 sports schools will work together with mahallas, secondary schools, colleges and technical schools located in their districts. Sports teams will be created on every street, in every mahalla, school, college and technical school.

As is known, the process of constitutional reform continues these days. The Head of the state noted that more than 70 percent of the proposals and initiatives received on this issue were put forward by young people.

“Of course, the updated Constitution is your Constitution”, the President said. Shavkat Mirziyoyev cited the words of the national poet Gafur Gulam that our people, our Motherland are ready to become the support of youth in achieving your highest, noble goals.

More than 220 thousand young people in Karakalpakstan and regions followed the festive celebrations. The President spoke with them via videoconference. On the eve of Youth Day, by decree and resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a group of young people who achieve high results in science, sports, art, entrepreneurship and other areas were awarded the “Kelajak Bunyodkori” (The Creator of the Future) medals and the “Mard Og’lon” (Brave Boy) State Prize.

The Head of the state solemnly presented these awards.

The event continued with a concert program with the participation of the winners of the “Yoshlar Ovozi” (Voice of Youth) contest and famous pop artists.

