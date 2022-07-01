Long-Term Relationship Dating and Social Networking App for Serious Singles Launching Today
Former Amazon tax lawyer launches dating appMERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindi Tardif, Founder and CEO of Long-Term Relationship Connect (LTRconnect), announced the launch of a new dating and social media app, LTRc, today. The app, which will initially be available in the U.S. for free, is designed for serious singles who are looking for their life partners.
LTRc is focused on serving a niche market of folks who share the same mindset – that finding a long-term relationship is important. Tardif, an international tax lawyer with considerable experience in big tech, is dedicated to helping singles find love. Her experience in online dating and tech makes her the perfect person to create this unique dating experience.
"I got divorced six years ago after being married to my ex, whom I met online in 2001 when I was still living in Johannesburg. When I re-entered the online dating scene, I found – much to my surprise – it had changed quite dramatically," Tardif said. "When I started online dating in 2001, there was this implicit assumption that all online daters were looking for a partner for the long term, but when I got back into it, I found that was no longer necessarily the case."
Tardif was able to lean on her knowledge and experience working with digital businesses to create a socially interactive, dynamic, authentic and aesthetically pleasing platform that connects singles looking for a serious relationship.
LTRc is poised to revolutionize the way people connect online. Unlike other apps that only enable users to set up a static profile with just a few lines about themselves and some pics, on LTRc, members are empowered to create dynamic profiles through the activity update tool. This tool enables members to share updates about their interests, activities, values and personalities with others, who can then comment on those updates. This allows for deeper levels of engagement to take place between users before they move their connections offline. As a result, LTRc is creating a more meaningful, genuine and enriching online dating experience that should lead to more lasting relationships.
