Wendy Yeo, Portraying Movement and Cycles in Nature

Falling Leaves in Autumn Waterfall in August Sunset Waves at Sunset

Wendy Yeo combines Eastern and Western Techniques into a unique form of expression.

My work combines Chinese brushwork and space with Western individuality of expression. I portray the movement and cycles in Nature, e.g. the four seasons, sunrise and sunset, waterfalls and waves” — Wendy Yeo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong-born artist Wendy Yeo graduated from the Slade School of Fine Art University College London. She has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Hong Kong, this Artist has earned world recognition for combing Chinese and Western expression artworks. We share with you some insights from the artist.

“My work combines Chinese brushwork and space with Western individuality of expression. At the moment I am involved with portraying movement and cycles in Nature, e.g. the four seasons, sunrise and sunset, waterfalls and waves. The media I use are Watercolor on paper and Acrylic on canvas, often using cut-up pieces of my own work as collage”.

Wendy Yeo was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.wendyyeo.com/

.

.

.

.

.

.

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine