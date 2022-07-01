Australia's Newest Off-Grid Luxury Tiny Cabin Offers Panoramic Views
It's environmentally sustainable luxury in one of the Eyre Peninsula’s best - and most secret - locations.
An innovative Australian eco-tourism company is changing the face of accommodation with the launch of a second off-grid luxury tiny cabin boasting world-class views.
The immersive tiny cabin, named Maldhi, is nestled on the edge of a picturesque gully overlooking the coastal cliffs of Sleaford Bay, on the south coast of the Eyre Peninsula.
It features world-class views across Sleaford Bay to the vast expanse of pure white sandhills separating Port Lincoln National Park from the rugged southern ocean.
“It’s a truly magical and private location, surrounded by pristine native vegetation with panoramic views,” EYRE.WAY Director Amanda Hogg said.
“Not only are kangaroos often spotted hopping across the landscape, in winter Southern Right whales who call the shallow waters home are just a stone's throw away, enjoying the pristine and relatively calm waters of Sleaford Bay.”
EYRE.WAY founders Amanda and Tim Hogg’s mission is to provide environmentally sustainable luxury and private accommodation at Eyre Peninsula’s best - and most secret - locations, where visitors can be immersed in nature completely on their own.
The launch of Maldhi, which means “night sky” in Barngarla, follows the stunning success of Yambara, a tiny cabin built by Amanda and Tim and launched in November last year.
Located on a secluded stretch of coast near Port Lincoln, Yambara has been nearly sold out since it opened with an incredible 95 per cent occupancy rate.
“The success and love for Yambara has just blown us away,” Amanda said.
“We have had guests from all over Australia who want to escape their busy lives and just be completely immersed in nature come and stay, so we decided to build a second tiny cabin.”
Amanda said the concept of being offline was a real luxury as people could escape emails, phone calls, traffic, social media and people.
“Making a minimal contribution to climate change while enjoying a break is such a positive for our guests,” she said.
“It’s a special feeling knowing the sun is powering your accommodation, and we hope it inspires guests to live more sustainably when their holiday ends.”
Maldhi is completely off-the-grid, featuring a solar powered/battery system powered purely by the sun. Rainwater is captured in Port Lincoln and taken to the tiny cabin. Grey water is taken off site and removed sustainably.
“Our architect designed the tiny abode to make the most of nature's warming and cooling characteristics, and we used environmentally sustainable materials throughout the construction process,” Amanda added.
Some key features of Maldhi include:
- A short walk takes visitors to an untouched coastal shoreline featuring rugged, vast natural beauty, while a cliff top walk reveals the full panorama of the Southern Ocean.
- The windows in the tiny cabin are so large you don’t need to go outside to enjoy the natural beauty; you can enjoy it all from your luxury king sized bed.
- The interior of the cabin was inspired by the natural formations and textures found in the environment it is surrounded by. Maldhi, meaning ‘Night or Night Sky’, represents a dark and moody colour palette, and the cabin combines a variety of contrasting materials and textures, resulting in a look that is both edgy and laid back. The minimalist luxury creates a feeling of space, light, and comfort with a lot of “wow factor".
“We are so proud of our tiny abodes we are planning two more this year,” Amanda said.
“We are blessed to be able to provide something that shows off the true beauty of the Eyre Peninsula, while giving our guests time to breathe, relax and enjoy some zen time.”
Maldhi is available for $450 per night and sleeps four people.
