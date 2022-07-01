Gaming Market 2022 | Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Analysis And Share Forecast To 2028
The gaming market has grown in demand as internet access has improved, smartphone penetration has expanded, and high-bandwidth network connectivityLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gaming market size was valued at USD 212.8 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 549.89 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. Gaming, often known as visual games and electronic games, is a type of computer game in which a set of rules is followed. It entails mental or physical stimulation that offers the player or spectators entertainment and relaxation. Gaming is a strong tool that can assist educators in finding methods to augment classroom teaching while also assisting youngsters in acquiring key life skills. With the introduction of powerful graphical engines and information technology, the gaming industry has been transformed.
The Gaming Market - Growth Factors
Gamer demographic shifts, expensive installation costs, and the expense of upgrading software and hardware are driving the worldwide gaming market. Online gaming videos, as well as virtual reality, as well as virtual reality, are fast expanding in popularity, allowing players to tailor their game experiences. Furthermore, the gaming industry's constant technical advancements are greatly enhancing the gaming industry's growth. They're changing the way games are made as well as the user's entire gaming experience. Moreover, game developers in developing countries are working to improve the play experience by publishing and rewriting codes for a variety of consoles and platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, as well as Windows PC, which are then incorporated into a standalone product that is distributed to gamers via a cloud platform.
The Gaming Market – Segmentation
The Global Gaming Market is segmented on the basis of Console, Purchase Type, and Geography. On the basis of Purchase Type, the market is categorized into In-App Purchase Based, Shareware, Box/CD Game Purchase, Freeware, and Other. On the basis of Console, the market is classified into Mobile Gaming, Social / Casual Gaming, TV / Gaming Console, Computer Gaming, Online Mmo Gaming, and Others.
The Gaming Market Trend:
• The rapid growth of the smartphone category throughout the forecast period can be attributed to the increased use of smartphones around the world.
• New features have been introduced to AR, cloud gaming, and virtual reality to improve the end-user experience of smartphone gaming.
The Gaming Market –Regional Analysis
During the projection period, the region is expected to maintain the top spot in the market. This is indicative of the presence of gaming behemoths like Sea and Tencent in the area. In 2017, the region's revenue was USD 578.4 million. Furthermore, Singapore's gaming behemoth Sea delivered USD 874 million for PC and mobile games in October 2017. It was also the first company from Southeast Asia to be registered on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2020, the regional market was valued at USD 87.34 billion.
Impact of COVID 19 on the Gaming Market
Despite the pandemic, the gaming sector is booming over the world. People, on the other hand, exercised social distancing and immersed themselves in the digital world to divert their attention away from the virus's heinous effects. Lockdowns caused tremendous economic upheaval around the world. According to reports, the Indians spent about 8-9 hours a week playing online games, and their time spent climbed by 57% during the lockdown. As a result, the gaming industry exploded, and revenue skyrocketed.
