Halal Food Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Halal Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Halal Food Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Halal Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the halal food market size is expected to grow from $1134.14 billion in 2021 to $1290.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The global halal foods market size is expected to grow to $2228.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%. The rising Muslim population across the world is significantly contributing to the growth of the halal food market.

The halal food market consists of sales of halal food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that meet Islamic standards of food. Halal food is free from ingredients that Muslims are restricted to eat according to law or food that is processed manufactured or stored in vessels that are clean enough according to Islamic laws. Halal food is safer to eat, more ethical, less prone to meat contamination, and improves metabolism as this food is free of pork, alcohol/intoxicants, poisons, and unhygienic content.

Global Halal Food Market Trends

Technological advancements in halal food items are key trends gaining popularity in the Halal market. With the increasing demand for halal foods, halal laboratories are actively engaged in the food safety, analysis of food products for maintaining quality standards to detect the presence of porcine material or alcohol, blockchain, and the Internet of things (IoT) are the technological advancements that strengthen the market.

Global Halal Food Market Segments

The global halal food market is segmented:

By Product: Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Cereals and Grains, Oil, Fats and Waxes, Confectionary

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores

By Application: Restaurant, Hotel, Home, Others

By Geography: The global halal food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific, accounts for the largest share.

Halal Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides halal food global market overviews, halal food global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global halal food market, halal food global market share, halal food global market segments and geographies, halal food global market trends, halal food global market players, halal food global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The halal food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Halal Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Al Islami Foods, Al-Falah Frozen Foods, BRF, DagangHalal Sdn. Bhd., Midamar Halal, Prima Agri-Products, QL Foods Sdn. Bhd., Saffron Road Food, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., American Foods Group LLC, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture, and Jingyitai Halal Food.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

