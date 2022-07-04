High Long-Term Growth In The Digital Advertising Market Is Expected To Continue Through To 2031

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market experienced an unusual spike in revenues (25.9%) in 2020-21, which we might assume, is a spin-off “blip” in advertising activity due to COVID. The market is expected to settle back into a long-term growth trend of around 15% in 2022 and continue at this level through to 2031. The size of the market has swollen considerably, from $104.5 Bn worldwide, in 2011, to $562.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to more than treble to $1,793.6 Bn, by 2031.

North America has the highest market share, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The other regions make up less than 7% of the global market.

In 2021-22, growth levels were high everywhere (15.7%), except Eastern Europe in (3.5%). However, all regions, including Eastern Europe, are expected to maintain high CAGR levels of 15.3% through to 2031.

The digital advertising market consists of the sales of digital advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media.

The digital advertising sector is divided into four segments:

• Mobile Advertising - Ads on webpages and apps that are viewed on a mobile device-smart phone or tablet

• Desktop Advertising - Ads on internet browsers of desktop users – laptops and notepads

• Digital TV - Ads on digital televisions

• Other Platforms - Ads on other smart devices and wearable accessories – fitness bands, smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, etc.

Mobile and Desktop Advertising are the major segments in the digital advertising sector, with 86% of the market. Digital TV and Other Platforms are a distant third (7.7%) and fourth (6.2%) respectively.

The growth trend of around 15% is expected across all segments of the market.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the USA and China dominate the market, with a 62% share of the global market between them (USA 41%, China 21%). Amongst the other major countries, the UK market is unusually strong at 6.4%, given its relatively small population size (69 M).

The major competitors in the market are dominated by social media and online retail platforms: Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter and Sina.

The digital advertising Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital advertising market overviews, analyzes and forecasts digital advertising market size, share, digital advertising market players, digital advertising market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

