Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the therapeutic dental equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. According to the therapeutic dental equipment market overview, the changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits of people have increased the instances of oral disease & has increased the demand for dental and oral care, driving the market.

The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases.

Global Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Trends

Therapeutic dental equipment market trends include continuous technological advancements in dental lasers that are resulting in a positive impact on the growth and also shaping the therapeutic dental equipment market outlook. For instance, in 2020, Summus Medical Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, launched the horizon dental laser system, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the dental industry. The development of such new technologically advanced devices will augment industry growth.

Global Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Segments

The global therapeutic dental equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Soft Tissue Lasers, All Tissue Lasers

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories

By Therapeutic Area: Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Others

By Geography: The global therapeutic dental equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides therapeutic dental equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global therapeutic dental equipment market, therapeutic dental equipment market share, therapeutic dental equipment global market segments and geographies, therapeutic dental equipment global market players, therapeutic dental equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The therapeutic dental equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AMD LASERS LLC, BIOLASE Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, A-dec Inc., 3M Company, Midmark Corporation, A.R.C. Laser, Carestream Health Inc., and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

