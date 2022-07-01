Gelatin Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.1% During 2022-2028 | Precision Business Insights
An increase in the number of applications in the pharmaceutical business is a key driver driving market expansion.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gelatin market size was valued at 3.26 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a volume-based CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Gelatin is made by partially hydrolyzing collagen, which is derived from animal reasserts like as bovine, porcine, chicken, and marine. Commercially, the product is available in powder and sheet form. Because of its excellent gelling, stabilizing, and foaming qualities, gelatin is widely used in food and beverage packaging. The rising demand for gelatin as a food stabilizer can be ascribed to the rising global consumption of foods such as pasta, salads, yogurts, ice creams, jams, and jellies.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/gelatin-market/
The Gelatin Market Growth Factors
The gelatin market is being driven by an increase in demand for medical and biological applications, a rise in demand for clean-label products, a rise in demand for naturally sourced ingredients, a rise in demand for food and beverage applications around the world, and a growing demand from multiple industries also including nutraceuticals, hygiene products, and photography, among others. Furthermore, in the forecast period, an increase in the use of gelatin in fortified confectionery and athletics nutrition commodities, an increase in the use of gelatin as a promising biodegradable packaging for foodstuff, and growing demands from emerging markets will all open new possibilities for the gelatin market.
The Gelatin Market Segmentation
Based on the source, the gelatin market is categorized into bovine skin, porcine, cattle bone, and fish & poultry. Based on materials, the gelatin market is bifurcated into type A and type B. Based on application, the gelatin market is classified into pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and others. Based on function, the gelatin market is fragmented into stabilizers, thickeners, and gelling agent. The gelatin market is also divided on the basis of regenerative medicine which is further segmented into orthopedic applications, wound care, cardiovascular and thoracic applications, and others.
The Gelatin Market Trend:
• A rise in the use of gelatin in the manufacture of hard capsules & softgels.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=54998
The Gelatin Market –Regional Analysis
Due to increased demand for gelatin in the making of meat casings, increased need for medical & biomedical applications, increased demand for clean-label products, and increased need for naturally sourced ingredients, Europe dominates the gelatin industry.
Related Reports:
Nutraceuticals Market by Functional Food (Probiotics Fortified Foods, Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food, Branded Ionized Salts, Branded Wheat Flour Market, and Other Functional Food), Functional Beverages (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Fortified Juices ), Dietary Supplements (Proteins & Peptides, Vitamins & Minerals, Herbals (Ayurveda extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, phytochemicals), and Others(Fatty acids, Fiber) and Personal Care) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market/
Whey Protein Market : By Type (Whey Protein Concentrate, Hydrolysed Whey Protein, Whey Protein Isolate), By Application (Confectionary and Bakery, Nutraceuticals, Dairy Products, Instant Formula, Dietary Supplements) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-whey-protein-market/
Food Hydrocolloids Market By Source (Natural Source and Synthetic source), By Type (Agar, Gelatin, Alginate, Xanthan gum, Galactomannans, Starch, and Others), By Function (Fat Replacer, Emulsifier, Stabilizer, Coating Agents, and Others), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Others), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/food-hydrocolloids-market/
Food And Beverage Disinfection Market: By Type (Chemical, Technology), By Application (Food surface, Food packaging, Food processing equipment), By End-User (Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, Retail Distributors) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market/
Food Antioxidants Market: By Origin (Natural, Artificial), By Source (Oils, Fruits and vegetables, Nuts and seeds, Spices and herbs, Flowers and leaves), By Products (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Beta Carotene, Glutathione, Polyphenols, Others), By Application (Confectionary, Diary and frozen products, Canned food, Meat and poultry products, Beverages), By Form (Liquid, Dry), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-food-antioxidants-market/
Satya Prabhu
Precision Business Insights
+1 866-598-1553
sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn