Strategies For Global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $5.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. According to the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market analysis, the market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in patients.

Global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Trends

According to the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market research, companies are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.

Global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: SPECT Systems, PET Systems, Planar Scintigraphy

By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-Related Disorders, and Gastroenterology)

By End-User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Others (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

By Geography: The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nuclear imaging devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market, nuclear imaging devices and equipment global market share, nuclear imaging devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, nuclear imaging devices and equipment global market players, nuclear imaging devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd., Digirad Corporation, CMR Naviscan Corporation, DDD Diagnostics, and Philips Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

