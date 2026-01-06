Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pet Snacks And Treats Market to Surpass $78 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Pet Food market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $102 billion by 2029, with Pet Snacks And Treats to represent around 76% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Pet Snacks And Treats market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pet Snacks And Treats Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pet snacks and treats market in 2029, valued at $30,591 million. The market is expected to grow from $20,538 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing pet food marketing and promotional campaigns and increasing pet population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Snacks And Treats Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet snacks and treats market in 2029, valued at $27,191 million. The market is expected to grow from $18,748 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of pet nutrition and health and rising pet food marketing and promotional campaigns.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pet Snacks And Treats Market in 2029?

The pet snacks and treats market is segmented by product into eatables and chewable. The eatables market will be the largest segment of the pet snacks and treats market segmented by product, accounting for 64% or $49,547 million of the total in 2029. The eatables market will be supported by growing demand for natural ingredients, increasing focus on pet health and wellness, innovation in flavors and textures, rising awareness of functional benefits, and customization for different life stages and breeds.

The pet snacks and treats market is segmented by category into conventional and organic. The conventional market will be the largest segment of the pet snacks and treats market segmented by category, accounting for 84% or $65,584 million of the total in 2029. The conventional market will be supported by widespread availability across retail channels, cost-effectiveness compared to premium options, established consumer trust in legacy brands, consistent demand for standard flavor profiles, and broad acceptance among pets with no specific dietary needs.

The pet snacks and treats market is segmented by pet type into dogs, cats, birds, fish and other pets. The dogs market will be the largest segment of the pet snacks and treats market segmented by pet type, accounting for 56% or $43,670 million of the total in 2029. The dogs market will be supported by the large global dog ownership base, high spending on canine health and nutrition, frequent training and reward needs, rising demand for breed-specific and functional treats, and the strong emotional bond between dog owners and their pets.

The pet snacks and treats market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty pet stores, online and other distribution channels. The specialty pet stores market will be the largest segment of the pet snacks and treats market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 42% or $33,085 million of the total in 2029. The specialty pet stores market will be supported by expert guidance from trained staff, availability of premium and niche products, curated selection tailored to specific pet needs, growing consumer preference for personalized shopping experiences, and increasing focus on pet wellness and nutrition.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pet Snacks And Treats Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pet snacks and treats market leading up to 2029 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Snacks And Treats Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet snacks and treats market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape pet care and related consumer product sectors worldwide.

Increased Focus On Transparency In Ingredients And Labeling In Pet Food – The increased focus on transparency in ingredients and labeling in pet food will become a key driver of growth in the pet snacks and treats market by 2029. As pet owners increasingly seek products that align with human food standards, clean-label treats made with natural ingredients are seeing rising demand and market momentum. As a result, the increased focus on transparency in ingredients and labeling in pet food is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Availability Of Functional And Organic Pet Treats – The availability of functional and organic pet treats will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. Increasing health consciousness among pet owners is fueling demand for treats that offer specific benefits, such as enhanced digestion, joint health, dental hygiene, and immune support. This has led to the development of specialized functional products tailored to meet these needs. At the same time, there is a strong consumer shift toward natural and organic ingredients, with a preference for products free from artificial additives and preservatives—viewed as safer and healthier choices for pets. The growing range of these premium offerings appeals to a wide customer base, encouraging both trial and repeat purchases. This trend is further amplified as pet owners seek to mirror their own health and wellness habits in their pets’ diets, driving continued innovation and market expansion. Consequently, the availability of functional and organic pet treats is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Sales Of Pet Food Through E-Commerce Medium - The rise in sales of pet food through e-commerce medium will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Online platforms offer pet owners greater access to a diverse range of products, including niche and premium treats, thereby accelerating market expansion. Convenience features like auto-replenishment and subscription services encourage repeat purchases and drive consistent sales. Enhanced digital marketing tools—such as targeted advertising, customer reviews, and influencer collaborations—boost brand visibility and build consumer trust, fostering demand for high-end products. Moreover, data-driven personalization allows for tailored recommendations, increasing customer engagement and spending, while also enabling smaller brands to reach broader audiences without the limitations of traditional retail. Therefore, this rise in sales of pet food through e-commerce medium is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Influence Of Social Media And Pet Influencers - The influence of social media and pet influencers will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Social media has become a key platform for pet brands to enhance product visibility and connect with targeted audiences efficiently. Endorsements from popular pet influencers foster trust and authenticity, encouraging greater product adoption. Emotional storytelling that emphasizes the bond between pets and their owners positions treat as symbols of love and care, influencing buying decisions beyond just functional benefits. Additionally, direct interaction among brands, influencers, and consumers on social platforms helps strengthen customer relationships. Timely responses and engaging, value-driven content further boost brand loyalty and encourage repeat purchases. Consequently, the influence of social media and pet influencers is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Snacks And Treats Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the conventional pet nutrition snacks and treats market, the pet eatables snacks and treats market, the pet snacks and treats for dogs market, and the specialty retail pet snacks and treats market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $76 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising pet humanization trends, growing consumer preference for premium and functional pet foods, and expanding distribution across both e-commerce and specialized retail channels. This momentum reflects the accelerating shift toward health-focused, natural, and personalized nutrition for companion animals, fueling innovation and sustained growth within the broader pet snacks and treats industry.

The conventional pet nutrition snacks and treats market is projected to grow by $25,135 million, the pet eatables snacks and treats market by $19,809 million, the pet snacks and treats for dogs market by $18,242 million, and the specialty retail pet snacks and treats market by $13,236 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

