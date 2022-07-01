Delphi Infotech to become a value-added distributor for Brand Shield in APAC

Delphi Infotech and BrandShield

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the hour of need, Brand Shield, a leader in the online brand protection space, has announced a strategic partnership with Delphi Infotech, a New Delhi-based IT Consulting Services company. As per the collaboration, Delphi Infotech will become a value-added distributor (VAD) for Brand Shield in APAC. As a VAD, Delphi Infotech will provide sales, marketing, and technical support for Brand Shield's APAC-based customers. The strategic partnership will enable Brand Shield to expand its reach in the growing APAC market and provide its customers with local support.

Delphi Infotech is a leading IT Consulting Services company in APAC with a strong network of channel partners. The company has a proven track record of success in launching and supporting new technologies in the APAC market. With its deep understanding of the local market and strong channel relationships, Delphi Infotech is well-positioned to help Brand Shield succeed in APAC.

This new partnership with Brand Shield will also provide businesses across APAC, access to quality security services including training programs for employees responsible for monitoring social media channels; custom web design elements specific towards identifying spammy content coming onto an organization’s site(s); ongoing monitoring of the digital sphere to map attack surface and vulnerabilities.

Director of Delphi Infotech, Ved Rani commented on the new partnership with Brand Shield, “Working closely with BrandShield, we have seen our clients' level of protection from phishing increase significantly. Their services have allowed our clients to pinpoint where the most damaging problem is at any given time and take necessary measures before it becomes too late for trademark owners, who struggle against counterfeiters every day!”

Conclusion:

The global reach of Brand Shield and Delphi Infotech will provide much-needed relief from the deluge of spam that APAC businesses are currently experiencing. We look forward to working with our new partners to help them protect their brands and increase their bottom lines.

About Delphi Infotech:

Delphi Infotech is an IT consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India, specializing in cloud security solutions. Founded in 2017, the company went from providing services in a select few states within India to catering to organizations across APAC in four years. Delphi Infotech envisions helping companies across the globe in leveraging their IT infrastructure and ensuring the utmost security of their systems. With a customer-centric focus, the company aims at providing proactive services to all its clients as per their specific needs and preferences. Its goal is to help businesses optimize technologies to get the traction they desire.

Reach Us Out At:

https://www.delphiinfotech.in/