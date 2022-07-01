PSOhub is nominated for the Computable Award for Best Dutch Tech Startup
For the second year in a row, PSOhub has been nominated for the Computable award for Best Dutch Tech Startup 2022.
This recognition from the Computable tech experts is important to me and the team and gives us an extra impulse to grow even faster and fulfill our mission”AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, PSOhub has been nominated for the Computable award for Best Dutch Tech Startup 2022. PSOhub has received this nomination due to the growth the platform has experienced over the past two years in combination with the maturity of the platform. PSOhub provides the unique combination of PSA & Project Management software for SMEs and is used worldwide in over thirty countries.
— Martijn van der Hoeden, Founder
Computable awards is a prestigious recognition in which a panel of Tech Experts assess the supplier on various components. They look at, among other things, the applicability of the software for customers, the way in which the application changes the way of working, and the extent to which the technology is sustainable:
“With PSOhub we are building and rolling out our All-in-One Project Management cloud platform, that is affordable for everyone and easy to integrate with your favorite CRM and Accounting packages. This recognition from the Computable tech experts is important to me and the team and gives us an extra impulse to grow even faster and fulfill our mission: to become the number #1 All-in-One Project Management platform worldwide.” - Martijn van der Hoeden, founder of PSOhub.
In addition to the independent jury verdict, the vote of the market ultimately determines for 50 percent of the wins. The public will be able to vote from 4 July.
The Computable Awards will be presented on 5 October 2022.
About Computable
Since 1968, Computable follows all developments in the field of automation and information technology. Computable publishes independent news reports and opinion articles about and addressed to ICT companies and professionals and annually organizes the Computable awards.
About PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in thoughtful automation of professional services. With over 30 years of experience building PSA software, they offer software that merges Professional Services Automation with complete project management. The result of the merging of these two worlds – PSA and project management – they call All-in-One Project Management and increases insight, efficiency, and user-friendliness and put an end to a landscape of separate apps and data without coherence.
