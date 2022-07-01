ParentShield adds USA roaming to its Child Protection SIM card

ParentShield Now Roams to USA ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield - the UK's Rising Star Child Protection MVNO has added USA coverage to its Child Protection SIM Card so Parents can protect their children there

We're delighted to be able to cover most of the Americas with ParentShield thanks to our recent changes to our core network. During Covid roaming took a back seat but it's good to be expanding again” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield is a unique UK-Based MVNO that provides mobile network services to parents for child-protection purposes. The company's SIM card provides monitoring, control and budgeting features that are unavailable on any adult mobile network.

Since launching in 2018, the Network has been steadily increasing its peering arrangements and now covers over 150 networks around the world. While overseas, ParentShield customers' children using their ParentShield SIM card can call parents or relatives back home as well as access SMS messages and mobile data as normal. While maintaining every one of the Network's signature child-protection features.

Parents are protected because even should a phone be lost while abroad, the SIM card is permanently protected from any excess spending and can't be used to authenticate other services such as banking applications via OTP codes sent to the phone.

ParentShield is also announcing that coverage across the USA is also provided without any roaming charges or extra cost to ParentShield Subscribers. This is something that the MVNO sees as important as the 'no extra spending' guarantee it offers is a key feature that customers appreciate. As well as the obvious safeguarding risks to children, children on a normal 'adult network' can pose a significant financial risk to their parents!

In the UK ParentShield's SIM card roams across all four of the country's bandwidth-holding MNO EE, Vodafone, O2 and Hutchison Telecom providing children with unrivalled coverage and virtually no 'not-spots' in populated areas, an important feature for Child Protection as loss of signal causes significant worry for both parents and children alike.



About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.

More information can be found on the company's website: https://parentshield.co.uk