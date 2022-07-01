Indian Summer Pool Expands Towards Offering Pool Remodeling Services in Springfield Missouri
Indian Summer Pool’s remodeling and repair services aim to address the underlying issues and damages of a pool while enhancing its allure.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Summer Pool, a renowned name in the pool and spa industry, has recently introduced their repair and remodeling services to repair the damages sustained over the years and enhance the aesthetic appeal of any Pool, Spa, or Outdoor living space. For over 30 years, the company has made tremendous strides in pool construction with meticulously executed projects, leveraging the skills of all personnel brought together to create a true, quality pool, spa, or pool and spa combination. By offering pool remodeling services, they strive to provide not only function but aesthetic excellence.
Apart from a wide range of pool maintenance options, including chlorine-free systems, energy-efficient heat pumps, Ozonators to reduce the use of chlorine, and more, they also offer automated controls and chemical control systems for easy care of your pool and or spa using Green Technologies. With a vision to transform an outdoor area and add lasting value to people’s homes, the Indian Summer Pool handles every aspect of repair and maintenance, right from assessing the requirements and underlying issues to designing and constructing the new pool.
In addition to rendering a new look to a pool, Indian Summer Pool has also managed to make a name as one of the leading outdoor pergola design-build companies in Springfield, Mo. With their extensive experience and highly skilled team, the company also specializes in designing and installing outdoor structures such as Pergolas, Pool Houses, Gazebos, or Covered Patios with all types of decking surfaces — Pavers, Spray Decking, and Stamped Concrete.
When asked about their services, the CEO and Sales Manager of the company, Doug Fender, expressed, “We build poolscapes and outdoor living areas that enrich people’s lives with custom swimming pools and spas that add lasting value to your home as well as enabling quality, clean fun that will build memories that will last a lifetime.”
About Indian Summer Pool:- Founded in 1984 by brothers Doug and Craig Fender, Indian Summer Pool is known for its quality home remodeling and concrete work. With almost 30 years of experience in the industry, the company offers pool construction services for all types of budgets across Missouri. They are also responsible for designing many award-winning pools and spas which incorporate ultra-contemporary features such as glass block fountains cascading into pools and spas and automatic pool/spa covers.
