E2 Lighting International Inc.

Company outlines product offerings aligned with installation and safety requirements

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting International announces an update to its commercial LED lighting position and product inventory. The release reports on the company's approach to supplying fixtures for indoor and outdoor installations, as well as its emphasis on emergency options.The representative stated, “The organization remains focused on providing fixtures that match common installation requirements and that include emergency backup when required."The organization provides a range of commercial LED lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor needs, including panel lights, linear fixtures, troffers, high bays, floodlights, and wall packs.Several products offer emergency battery backup, including downlight options with emergency battery configurations. The release refers to the downlight option as a commercial downlight with emergency battery backup , indicating that the downlight product includes an emergency battery.The announcement highlights the availability of system types that support a range of mounting methods and applications. The product line includes fixtures with options for different wattages, mounting types, and emergency battery configurations to meet project requirements.The company also notes options for smart lighting controls and sensor integration to support system configuration and operational adjustments. The release notes the availability of utility rebate recognition for many indoor and outdoor lighting options, and it references the common criteria used to determine rebate eligibility.The release notes that the company strives to maintain inventory levels to meet client requirements and supply fixtures promptly as projects require. The mission statement references inventory maintenance as part of the company's approach. Details appear in the literature. The notice is issued for the record.The notice is intended to inform facility managers, specifiers, and procurement officers of the availability of fixtures with emergency battery options and of documentation that aligns with certification and warranty terms. The organization's role in supplying fixtures for project implementation is outlined in the release.The representative added, "Our product scope and documentation are intended to support project planning and compliance with applicable standards."The organization supplies fixtures for a range of applications, including warehouses, parking lots, retail centers, municipal buildings, and food processing facilities. The release underscores the company's role in offering fixtures that fit established project parameters and regulatory frameworks.About the Company:E2 Lighting International Inc was founded in 2013 and manufactures and distributes lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and specialty needs. The company identifies emergency battery fixtures, smart lighting controls, and less than 1% blue-light LED fixtures as key areas of focus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.