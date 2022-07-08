ProActive Lending Group, Introduces Private Money Loan Programs to Help Real Estate Investors Fund Their Investments
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, a private lending institution based in Texas, has recently launched loan programs to help real estate investors secure private money loans in Texas from the country’s top private lenders. These programs offer more flexibility and fewer restrictions than traditional banks, allowing investors to meet their needs and follow the American Dream.
The programs range from 6 months to 30 years, so borrowers will have the time they need to grow. The institution's no prepayment penalty program makes it easy to pay off the loan early if things get better sooner than expected. Their cash-out program is designed to help real estate buyers update their property fast and easily. Their purchase program makes your next investment possible now, while the business ecosystem is good!
Private money loans under these programs are unlike conventional loans offered by banks and other financial institutions. So they have more relaxed credit and property restrictions. Real estate investors who do not qualify for traditional loans because of property risk or poor credit scores can apply for these loans to get their real estate deals. An added benefit for investors is the fast loan processing, preventing them from missing out on a deal with a tight deadline. And while most private money loans in Texas have a payment term of around twelve months, loans by ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, can be for as long as 30 years, depending on the financial circumstances of the borrower.
During the launch, the founder Bruce Myles said, “We now offer private money loans for up to 30 years and, in some cases, fix the whole term. We do not purchase property and have no desire to own your property. It’s not our business. However, our money is there for you to invest in your project and pay off as soon as you can, allowing us to repeat the process for the next dreamers. Most of our loans are for two to three years. At this point, most business owners have solved the problems that were holding them back from traditional lending, and are welcomed back by their previous banks or institutions and are back to enjoying the new low rates available in this positive market.”
ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC aims to help more commercial investors interested in growing and expanding their portfolios in South Texas with their programs. For years, the area has been one of the safest and most stable markets for real estate investments. Thanks to its job market and economy have been thriving, coupled with the developing public amenities and infrastructure.
About ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC: ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending institution founded by Bruce Myles in 2003. It offers services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
Media Contact:
The programs range from 6 months to 30 years, so borrowers will have the time they need to grow. The institution's no prepayment penalty program makes it easy to pay off the loan early if things get better sooner than expected. Their cash-out program is designed to help real estate buyers update their property fast and easily. Their purchase program makes your next investment possible now, while the business ecosystem is good!
Private money loans under these programs are unlike conventional loans offered by banks and other financial institutions. So they have more relaxed credit and property restrictions. Real estate investors who do not qualify for traditional loans because of property risk or poor credit scores can apply for these loans to get their real estate deals. An added benefit for investors is the fast loan processing, preventing them from missing out on a deal with a tight deadline. And while most private money loans in Texas have a payment term of around twelve months, loans by ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, can be for as long as 30 years, depending on the financial circumstances of the borrower.
During the launch, the founder Bruce Myles said, “We now offer private money loans for up to 30 years and, in some cases, fix the whole term. We do not purchase property and have no desire to own your property. It’s not our business. However, our money is there for you to invest in your project and pay off as soon as you can, allowing us to repeat the process for the next dreamers. Most of our loans are for two to three years. At this point, most business owners have solved the problems that were holding them back from traditional lending, and are welcomed back by their previous banks or institutions and are back to enjoying the new low rates available in this positive market.”
ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC aims to help more commercial investors interested in growing and expanding their portfolios in South Texas with their programs. For years, the area has been one of the safest and most stable markets for real estate investments. Thanks to its job market and economy have been thriving, coupled with the developing public amenities and infrastructure.
About ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC: ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending institution founded by Bruce Myles in 2003. It offers services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
Media Contact:
ProActive Lending Group, LLC
+1 877-251-4598
bmyles@proactivelendinggroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn