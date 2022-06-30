President visits Youth Festival

UZBEKISTAN, June 30 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the festive events on the occasion of June 30 – Youth Day in Yangi O’zbekiston Park.

Pavilions named after Amir Temur, Mirzo Ulugbek, Al Khwarizmi, Alisher Navoi, Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, Jaloliddin Manguberdi were also organized in the park. Inventions, creativity, sports skills, artistic performances of young people were presented.

The Head of the state visited the exhibitions, became familiar with their exposition, talked with young people. “The knowledge and energy of our youth today endlessly please me. That's how it should be. Because the blood of great ancestors flows in your veins. Our history goes back not thirty-one years, but three millennia. Our ancestors laid the foundation for two renaissances. Now we are going to build the foundation of the Third Renaissance. Who do we rely on? On you. Our most important support, in this case, is education”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The results of the Olympiad of Five Initiatives were also presented in the park. As is known, these competitions began to be held by the resolution of the President of Uzbekistan of April 11 this year. More than 6 million young people took part in the sectoral, district, city, regional and republican stages of the Olympiad.

“Yoshlar Ovozi” (Voice of Youth) competition held in Buzatau district of the Republic of Karakalpaksan revealed a lot of talents. The President talked with the winners of the contest and wished them good luck. Youth policy is a priority in Uzbekistan. In this regard, a separate state organization, the Youth Affairs Agency, was created. Since this year, 9.5 thousand youth leaders have started working in mahallas.

650 billion UZS have been allocated to solve the problems of more than 700 thousand boys and girls included in the youth notebook. Over the past two years, 174 thousand young people have been granted preferential loans for 4 trillion 400 billion UZS for business projects. 560 thousand young people have been allocated land for agriculture, their employment has been ensured.

Much attention was also paid to improving the quality of education. The scale of the activities of specialized schools is expanding, where students receive in-depth knowledge. 102 young people have already graduated from the Presidential Schools and entered leading foreign universities. Over the past two years, 400 young people have been sent abroad to study through the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation. Last year 255 medals were won at international scientific Olympiads. This year, 382 of Uzbekistan’s young athletes have won 419 prizes at prestigious international competitions.

All this was reflected in the pavilions of the festival. The President visited the amphitheater and congratulated the youth of the country on the holiday.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan