New Drug for New Target – Dr. Rakesh Srivastava
New Drug for New Target – Dr. Rakesh SrivastavaWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLAX LLC, a biotechnology company, is developing targeted therapies for cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders. The main goal of the company is to bring novel discoveries from bench to bedside.
Cancer is a complex disease which is regulated by oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. Human genome has about 21,000 genes. Protein-coding sequences account for only a very small fraction (1.5%) of the genome. Gene expression is tightly controlled by transcription factors and epigenetic regulators. One such factor is SATB2 (special AT-rich binding protein-2) which influences gene expression by regulating chromatin architecture and by acting as a transcriptional co-factor. The role of SATB2 in cancer has recently been realized. SATB2 plays a significant role in cancer initiation, progression, and metastasis. SATB2 is highly expressed in most cancers, whereas its expression is low or absent in normal adult tissues. Because of its differential expression, it can be used as a biomarker for cancer either alone or in combination with other factors.
SATB2 regulates the expression of genes necessary for cell division, DNA replication, cell cycle, cell proliferation, pluripotency, and self-renewal of stem cells. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava says its targeted inhibition can be useful for the treatment and prevention of various cancers. Using genetic approach in personalized therapy, we may be able to identify those patients whose tumors express abnormally higher levels of SATB2, and subsequently they can be cured with SATB2 inhibitor.
SATB2 functions as a tumor promoter by enhancing the expression of several transcription factors such as Nanog, c-Myc, KLF4, Oct4, and Sox2. It regulates stemness which provides a link between tumor antigenicity, immune suppression, and intratumoral heterogeneity. Dr. Srivastava’s laboratory demonstrated these functions of SATB2 in the regulation of stemness, malignant transformation, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition.
Dr. Srivastava Rakesh says GLAX LLC has obtained the several US and foreign patents where SATB2 can be used as a biomarker and also for the treatment of various cancers by small molecules (SATB2 inhibitors). With the use of nanotechnology, the drug can be delivered specifically in tumor tissues. SATB2 inhibitors could be used to reduce cancer growth, increase radio-sensitivity, and increase the beneficial effects of chemotherapy.
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava (Ph.D., MBA) is the President and CEO of GLAX LLC. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of drug development, immunology, therapeutics, nutrition, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. In addition, he specializes in management, finance, investment, human resources, and strategy. According to Google Scholar, his publications have been cited more than 27,000 times with an h-index of 82, making him as an exceptional scientist and entrepreneur.
