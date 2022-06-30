New youth substance-use beds in the Lower Mainland

CANADA, June 30 - Young men in the Fraser Health region who are living with substance-use challenges have increased access to treatment services as B.C. continues to build a comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care.

Through Fraser Health, the Province has expanded existing addictions care services by adding four new low-risk withdrawal management and treatment beds at the Maple Ridge Treatment Centre for men who are 18-24 years old. These beds provide safe places where people can be connected to services and supports.

“When young people make the courageous decision to come forward and get help, we want supports to meet them,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “That’s why I’m grateful to see these services in Maple Ridge. These beds will go a long way to help young men with substance-use challenges get the help they need on their pathway to recovery.”

The treatment beds are at Maple Ridge Treatment Centre at 22269 Callaghan Ave., which is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

“These treatment beds enhance the range of services we provide young people across our region who are struggling with substance use, and they enable young men to access this specialized, supportive care closer to home,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health. “Thank you to the Province, Maple Ridge Treatment Centre, and our staff and medical staff who continue to work hard to support young people addressing substance-use challenges.”

The treatment beds are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offer a safe place for people under significant influence of substances to rest and be monitored. While there, they can be connected to other health and social services, and can access resources to meet their basic needs. The treatment beds can support people for as long as 30 days and include opportunities to connect with services to support their health and healing.

These beds are part of the government’s commitment to open 123 new youth substance-use treatment and withdrawal management beds throughout the province, helping fill a long-standing gap in youth bed-based treatment services.

Quotes:

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“Young adults with substance-use challenges in Maple Ridge need urgent access to services right here in our community. I am pleased that these new treatment beds are available for young people in our community. The addition of these services addresses a critical need for resources in Maple Ridge.”

Bob D'Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“As we continue to lose lives to the extremely toxic illicit drug supply, these new substance-use services are welcome news for our community. It means that young men with addictions challenges in our region will be able to get more supports close to home. These beds will offer a safe place where people can get connected to the supports that can save their lives and get them on the path to healing.”

Learn More:

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, the government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787