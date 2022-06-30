Submit Release
Governor McKee Statement on Rhode Island Energy Commissioner Nicholas S. Ucci

RHODE ISLAND, June 30 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today shared that Nicholas S. Ucci will be stepping down as the Commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER). His last day of State service will be July 23, 2022.

"Nick has helped Rhode Island become a national clean energy leader and innovator. With his support, we've put Rhode Island on a path to achieving net-zero emissions and creating a more sustainable future for all. I am thankful for his commitment and wish him the best in the future," said Governor McKee.

"It has been a great honor to serve the state I love for more than two decades and a true privilege to have worked with so many dedicated colleagues, stakeholders, and policymakers during that time. I am grateful to Governor McKee for allowing me to serve as State Energy Commissioner. His leadership on clean energy and climate change policy has set Rhode Island on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and will expand investment and job growth opportunities across the green economy. The Ocean State is well positioned to realize a cleaner, more affordable, reliable and equitable energy future," said Commissioner Ucci.

