CULPEPER WOOD PRESERVERS ACQUIRES NORTHEAST TREATERS, INC.
Culpeper Wood Preservers Acquires Northeast Treaters in Massachusetts and New YorkCULPEPER, VIRGINIA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culpeper Wood Preservers, a leading producer of pressure treated wood is proud to announce they have acquired Northeast Treaters of Belchertown, Massachusetts and Athens, New York. With this acquisition of Northeast Treaters, Culpeper Wood Preservers further strengthens the distribution coverage area for its pressure-treated wood into markets that stretch from the southeast to the northeast and thru the Midwest. Culpeper Wood Preservers now has a total of 16 treating plants within its footprint.
"We are thrilled about the acquisition and adding Northeast Treaters to our company. Culpeper Wood Preserver’s continued growth highlights our commitment to excellence for our customers, suppliers and employees," said Jonathan Jenkins, President of Culpeper Wood Preservers. "The combination of these two companies strengthens our ability to provide greater value and service to our customers and expands our geographic reach.”
“Northeast Treaters, Inc. has grown to be a strong regional supplier of pressure treated wood to New England and New York State over the past 35 years due to the hard work of our employees and a company-wide commitment to our customers and vendors,” said David Reed, CEO of Northeast Treaters, Inc. “In return, our customers have rewarded us with their support through both good and lean years. The acquisition of Northeast Treaters by Culpeper Wood Preservers will now bring the breadth and resources of a much larger organization which will greatly benefit our customers, vendors, and employees.”
“Within our industry, Northeast Treaters has always been well respected. The addition of such a strong and experienced team from Northeast Treaters to our organization bodes well for the future. This is a great fit for not only our companies but also for the customers we serve," said Chris Brown, Director of Business Development for Culpeper Wood Preservers.
About Culpeper Wood Preservers. In 1976, Culpeper Wood Preservers started from a single location in Culpeper, VA. Today, the company is a leading manufacturer of pressure treated products to the residential, commercial, industrial, and marine markets and employs more than 600 dedicated people. Culpeper Wood brand name products are sold exclusively through lumber dealers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Mid-West and Southeast.
About Northeast Treaters. Northeast Treaters was founded in 1985 in Belchertown, MA, as a manufacturer of pressure treated lumber. In 1996, an additional facility was added in Athens, NY to produce fire-retardant treated lumber, which is kiln dried before and after the treatment process. Since 1985, Northeast Treaters has gained the reputation of being a top quality producer.
For more information, visit www.culpeperwood.com.
Chris Brown
Culpeper Wood Preservers
+1 5408259720
cbrown@culpeperwood.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn