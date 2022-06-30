Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt statement on U.S. Supreme Court ruling in ‘Clean Power Plan’ case

KANSAS, June 30 - TOPEKA – (June 30, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia et al v. Environmental Protection Agency, which found that Congress did not grant EPA unlimited authority to regulate emissions from power plants:

“Today we stopped the Biden administration from implementing its Green New Deal without approval from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s ruling confirms that unelected Washington bureaucrats cannot write federal law to fit their preferences for energy production and the American economy without congressional authority. More broadly, this ruling is a victory for basic principles of democratic self-government and may one day be seen as a turning point in the decades-long fight to regain control over the ever-expanding federal bureaucracy.”

A copy of today’s decision is available at https://bit.ly/3OAGwz3. The states’ brief in the case, to which Kansas was a party, is available at https://bit.ly/3HZiPy1

