AG Derek Schmidt: Limits for crime victims’ compensation to increase July 1

KANSAS, June 30 - TOPEKA – (June 30, 2022) – Increases sought by the attorney general to the monetary limitations for crime victims compensation awards will take effect July 1.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses. The increased limits were sought by Schmidt during the 2022 Kansas legislative session and were approved. The new limits will better serve the needs of crime victims and are designed to adjust for rising costs.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Changes made by enactment of House Bill 2574 are:

Increase the award limit for funeral expenses from $5,000 to $7,500.

Increase the award limit for crime scene cleanup from $1,000 to $2,500.

Amend the definition of crime scene cleanup to include replacement of materials removed that were considered biohazards or damaged as part of evidence collection.

Remove the prohibition on compensation if economic loss is less than $100.

The other existing monetary limits remain, with awards limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.