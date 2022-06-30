Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige’s statement on Supreme Court’s W. Virginia v EPA ruling

“Hawaiʻi has long led the nation in response to the existential threat of climate change, and we will continue to do so. This ruling is another reminder that government action at all levels is needed, and Hawaiʻi has shown that it is possible. We will continue our work with other governors and local leaders to enact priority policies and take high-impact actions to help lead the world to a better place.”

-Gov. David Y. Ige

