Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Protect Public Health Measures 

Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 2401.

House Bill 2401 amends the act of July 19, 1979, known as the Health Care Facilities Act, to extend regulatory waivers that went into effect over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension will allow many waivers to remain in place until October 31, 2022 unless the waivers are related to federal exemptions. Waivers related to federal exemptions will remain in place until the last day of federal Public Health Emergency or the last day the federal exemptions are authorized, whichever is later. These extensions are to unsure continued access to quality care for Pennsylvanians.

“Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic many policies and waivers were implemented to ensure Pennsylvanians have continued access to services,” said Gov. Wolf. “Those policies and waivers continue to support individuals accessing services today and should be preserved. I’m happy to sign this bill into law so Pennsylvanians continue to receive the quality care they deserve.”