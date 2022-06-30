Submit Release
Advisory Committee Files Report with Proposed Amendments to Audio and Video Coverage Rules

Posted: Thursday, June 30, 2022

The Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure has filed its report with proposed amendments to the audio and video coverage rules for district court criminal proceedings.
 
Last year, the Supreme Court directed the Committee to consider whether the current requirements for audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings in Minnesota should be modified or expanded. Rule 4 of the General Results of Practice currently authorizes audio and video coverage in certain proceedings.

