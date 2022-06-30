New Infographic: July 4th Barbecue Breakdown

Submit Release
As we celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend, Americans are understandably concerned about the impact of food price inflation on their July 4th holiday cookouts and family gatherings.  A number of factors – from lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine – are contributing to higher prices across the grocery store. Many of these increases are due not just to rising costs in food commodities, but also input costs like energy, fertilizer, transportation and packaging.

To help support our members’ communications with customers this holiday weekend, FMI has created a new July 4th Barbeque Breakdown infographic, which you can see below, that highlights common ingredients people consume during their holiday celebrations such as burgers, chips, and watermelon, and the reasons underpinning the price increases for these goods. Importantly, the infographic also includes tips on ways consumers can mitigate the effects of higher food prices at the grocery store. We invite you to use this infographic in your own communications with customers.

Additionally, FMI has various fact sheets, additional infographics and background resources exploring the drivers of food price inflation at www.fmi.org/FoodInflation.

