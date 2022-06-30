Youtube Channel Explores Natural Solutions For Pets With Kidney Issues

Video series chronicles nutritional support for pets with kidney issues

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Kidney Inc., the well-established kidney health YouTube channel has added more pet-related kidney health videos to their hundreds-plus video catalogue. With the high probability cats (and many dogs) exhibit for developing kidney issues as they age, (some statistics citing as many as 70% of senior felines), it is a vital issue to discuss for pet parents. Robert Galarowicz, Naturopath and Kidney Health Survivor offers a wide variety of kidney health related videos based on the topics that matter most to both people and pets living with kidney issues. In these videos, Robert delves into the most important aspects of helping to manage kidney problems naturally in a beloved cat or dog.

Healthy Kidney Inc’s YouTube channel has devoted several videos exclusively to the best natural approaches toward helping support normal kidney function in pets for years to come.

Here are some of Healthy Kidney Inc.’s most recent cat and dog kidney videos, covering a variety of topics.

Cat Kidney Disease 2 Natural Solutions For Supporting Weight and Appetite

In this video, Robert discusses a couple of natural supports that may specifically benefit cats with feline kidney disease and one of the symptoms typically faced as a result…poor appetite. These solutions will help stimulate the appetite of cats afflicted with CKD, as well as increase their overall gut health.

Feline Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment | Cat PKD Treatment Natural Feline PKD Options

In this video, Robert addresses a specific type of kidney issue effecting cats, polycystic kidney disease. He goes over early warning signs of feline PKD such as increased drinking and urination, diminished appetite and weight loss; nausea and vomiting; and lethargy. He then goes on to discuss the best dietary solutions to help mitigate their symptoms. A low-sodium, renal-friendly diet is advised, among other good to know tips!

How to Lower Creatinine Levels in Dogs with Kidney Restore | Lower Creatinine in Dogs With This

In this video, Robert discusses one of his own top-selling products used to naturally support normal creatinine levels in dogs living with canine kidney disease. Kidney issues are growing increasingly more common in dogs, specifically certain smaller breeds, and sadly most dogs do not begin to show symptoms of chronic kidney failure until 70-75% of kidney function has been lost. Knowing where their levels are at, and maintaining them, can help retain and improve what function they do have.

Is Fish Good for Cats with Kidney Disease?

This video addresses the connection between fish, cat and kidney problems. Cats love fish, but it may not necessarily be the best thing to give them if they have kidney troubles. Robert talks about which fish, if any, are the best, most easily digestible, kidney-friendly options and which ones should stay in the sea!

What To Feed A Cat With Hyperthyroidism And Kidney Disease? | Hyperthyroidism And Kidney Disease CKD

This video addresses an all-too-common comorbidity in cats with kidney disease…hyperthyroidism. It causes a number of awful symptoms which increases the burden on their kidneys and gives them a ravenous appetite, which nevertheless, does nothing to curtail severe weight loss. There are luckily some dietary approaches that actually work, which Robert showcases.

These are just a few of the tidbits Robert shares via his videos at least twice weekly, and updated regularly. There are many natural options out there for pet parents to be an active part of their pet’s ongoing kidney struggle and help them have happy, healthy lives for years and years to come!

