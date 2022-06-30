Applying Artificial Intelligence to Controlled Environment Agriculture

The term AI is often used for marketing spin but the reality is that it's a valuable tool that will support not only food production but climate change.

AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Neural Networks. The words may be familiar or be a total mystery. Only recently have those terms been used in conjunction with agriculture and often as part of a marketing ploy because it sounds futuristic.Very rarely is proof of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in agriculture shown, which is understandable considering it's an area of technology that is still evolving, and the IP will prove to be incredibly valuable for those that conquer the algorithms.As we've seen in the past few years, it's easy enough for technology suppliers to say they are using AI but harder for a grower to ask for proof until the models bear fruit.In CEA or Controlled Environment Agriculture this method of growing crops is known for its sustainable practices in reducing land usage, water, pesticides and other factors that often impact outdoor crops. The concept of introducing AI to CEA creates even more exciting possibilities for the entire industry.The technology is further along the journey than many may realize including accurate AI modelling into the production process. CLICK HERE to find out more about defining AI and more importantly its application in yield prediction in CEA.