Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,258 in the last 365 days.

Aarna Networks Joins the Nephio Project

Aarna Joins Nephio

Aarna Networks has joined the Nephio project and TSC seeing alignment with their 5G + O-RAN + Edge strategy.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and communications services providers, has joined the Nephio project.

Nephio (https://nephio.org/), a new open source project seeded by Google and hosted at the Linux Foundation, has the goal of delivering carrier-grade, simple, open, Kubernetes-based cloud native intent automation and common automation templates that materially simplify the deployment and management of multi-vendor cloud infrastructure and network functions across large scale edge deployments.

Sandeep Sharma of Aarna Networks has been selected to join Nephio's Technical Steering Committee (TSC) and was present at the Nephio Developer Summit, June 22-23, in Sunnyvale, CA along with Amar Kapadia.

“Nephio’s focus on both Infrastructure and Network Functions together is a huge plus for the 5G + ORAN + Edge era,” says Amar Kapadia, CEO of Aarna Networks. “Nephio’s simplicity – along with GitOps baked in – makes the architecture both pragmatic and clever.”

Aarna Networks will announce their Nephio strategy in Q3 '22. In the meantime, more information is available in this blog post “What is the Nephio Project?

About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.

Brandon Wick
Aarna Networks
+1 917-282-0960
email us here

You just read:

Aarna Networks Joins the Nephio Project

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.