Aarna Networks Joins the Nephio Project
Aarna Networks has joined the Nephio project and TSC seeing alignment with their 5G + O-RAN + Edge strategy.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and communications services providers, has joined the Nephio project.
Nephio (https://nephio.org/), a new open source project seeded by Google and hosted at the Linux Foundation, has the goal of delivering carrier-grade, simple, open, Kubernetes-based cloud native intent automation and common automation templates that materially simplify the deployment and management of multi-vendor cloud infrastructure and network functions across large scale edge deployments.
Sandeep Sharma of Aarna Networks has been selected to join Nephio's Technical Steering Committee (TSC) and was present at the Nephio Developer Summit, June 22-23, in Sunnyvale, CA along with Amar Kapadia.
“Nephio’s focus on both Infrastructure and Network Functions together is a huge plus for the 5G + ORAN + Edge era,” says Amar Kapadia, CEO of Aarna Networks. “Nephio’s simplicity – along with GitOps baked in – makes the architecture both pragmatic and clever.”
Aarna Networks will announce their Nephio strategy in Q3 '22. In the meantime, more information is available in this blog post “What is the Nephio Project?”
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
