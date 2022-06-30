Ted Baxter, Renowned Author & Stroke/Aphasia Survivor, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Motivational Book - 2022”

Ted Baxter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ted Baxter, renowned author & stroke/aphasia survivor, and his memoir, Relentless: How a Massive Stroke Changed My Life for the Better, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Motivational Book - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ted Baxter and his memoir into our BoLAA family."

Relentless is a 2019 Bronze IPPY Award winner in Autobiography/MemoirAmazon Best Seller in Biographies & Memoirs and is an incredible journey of determination and recovery.

In 2005, Ted W. Baxter was at the top of his game. He was a successful, globe-trotting businessman with a resume that would impress the best of the best. In peak physical condition, Ted worked out nearly every day of the week. And then, on April 21, 2005, all that came to an end. He had a massive ischemic stroke. Doctors feared he wouldn't make it, or if he did make it, he would be in a vegetative state in a hospital bed for the rest of his life.

But miraculously, that's not what happened. In Relentless, Ted W. Baxter describes his remarkable recovery. Not only did he live, but he is walking and talking again. He moves through life almost as easily as he did before the stroke; only now, his life is better. He's learned that having a successful career is maybe not the most important thing. He's learned to appreciate life more. He's learned that he wants to help people--and that's what he does. He gives back, volunteering his time and effort to help other stroke victims.

Relentless is a wonderful resource for stroke survivors, caregivers, and their loved ones, but it is also an inspiring and motivating read for anyone who is facing struggles in their own life.

-----

Ted W. Baxter

Ted W. Baxter was born and grew up on Long Island in New York. He received his bachelor of business administration degree in three years at Hofstra University in 1984 where he majored in public accountancy. He took a job working for Price Waterhouse as an auditor and he passed all four parts of the CPA exam on the first shot. He then became a management consultant soon thereafter, focusing on financial industry clients. While he was working as a senior manager, he attended the Executive Masters Business Administration program at Wharton on the weekends, where he got his MBA, concentrating on finance and strategy.

Ted built a financial services consulting practice in Tokyo for Price Waterhouse and rose to partner in record time. For the next six years (1995–2001), he lived in Tokyo and Hong Kong, traveling almost constantly between ten Asia-Pacific countries, first for Price Waterhouse and then as a Credit Suisse First Boston managing director. He left Credit Suisse First Boston, eventually landing the global finance post as a managing director at a premiere hedge fund and investment institution, Citadel Investment Group, based in Chicago.

After spending twenty-two years in the financial industry, he retired as a global finance executive with expertise such as international banks and securities, risk management, financial products, controllership, team-building, change management, strategic planning, and information technology systems.

Ted experienced a massive ischemic stroke in April 2005. Ted is now an advocate, ambassador, author, and speaker for stroke education and prevention, and tools and techniques for aphasia. Ted is the Founder of Speech Recovery Pathways (https://speechrecoverypathways.org), formed November 2020, a nonprofit speech organization, which provides ongoing communication practice to its members, build confidence and gets survivors connected. He is also involved at the University of California at Irvine Health and St. Judes’ Hospital in Fullerton.

Ted lives in Orange County, California, with his wife, Michelle, and their dog, Zorro.