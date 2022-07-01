Sustainable 40+ Acre Napa Valley Estate to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Karinya, 850 Sanitarium Road, Napa Valley Unparallelled panoramic mountain and Napa Valley views Modern masterpiece of steel, glass, and hand-hewn limestone Thoughtfully designed living spaces ideal for entertaining Luxury primary suite within own wing with breathtaking views

In cooperation with Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Karinya Napa Valley will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother nature is calling at 850 Sanitarium Road, a modern, self-sufficient, luxury property on over 40 acres of land. Karinya, translated from aboriginal Australian culture, means “peaceful home”, which is more than fitting for this modern recluse. The 40+ acre-property will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Currently listed for $19.9 million, with a $10 million reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 26-30 July, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Karinya was created to serve as a peaceful sanctuary that provides a seamless connection to the best that nature offers,” states seller, Gregory Casserly. “Our home is an effortless joy to live in, the flow and design support entertaining and recharging alike. And, the property itself is truly a natural wonder. At every turn, you are delighted by the gentle rustling of the wind through the trees, the harmony of the song birds, the magnificent views and stunning sunsets, all from the comfort of your own home.” Jeff Rhoades, Business Developer at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions states, “To auction a property of this quality, build and location only comes around once. The fact you can name your price and win this property at auction is an opportunity you will most likely never see again. Karinya is one you don’t want to miss.”

Tucked atop a promontory between Napa Valley’s verdant floor and the soaring heights of the Mayacamas Mountains, this modern estate was designed to elevate the panoramic vistas stretching in every direction. "Karinya Napa Valley is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will absolutely benefit from the world-class marketing and global exposure provided by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.” states Cyd Greer, listing agent. This one-in-a-lifetime property is constructed of glass, steel beams, and hand-hewn Bianco Avorio limestone, the estate features a unique “disappearing gate” at the end of the circular motor court, with a courtyard beyond. Outdoors, a granite water feature and million-year-old “earth pearls” promise harmony with nature that is fulfilled in the home’s entry with soaring windows framing Napa Valley below. Deeper within, two living spaces form an ideal venue for luxury entertaining. Modern yet warm, every corner is as breathtaking as the scenery. With 41± acres mixed between woodland and immaculate landscaping, the grounds are as enchanting as the interiors.

The main residence at Karinya boasts three bedrooms, two offices that can be converted into bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, along with an attached three-car garage. Across the property you can find a private, two-suite guest apartment. This separate A-frame residence had two bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a private living space, a wrap-around deck, an attached two-car garage, and a bocce court. This modern masterpiece was constructed with limestone, steel beams, and stucco. Throughout the home you can find Venetian plaster walls, white oak millwork with trim, custom doors and windows, and a harmonious floor plan. Warm and modern design connect the living, dining, cooking, family, and music rooms while preserving two distinct yet harmonious living spaces. The primary suite is situated in its own wing which contains superb views, pool access, his and hers dressing rooms, an outdoor shower, and a gym/yoga room with windows and mirrors. Outside you will find yourself surrounded by a perfect balance of natural woodland and lush landscaping in addition to an infinity-edge pool, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, and a circular motor court leading to a sprawling courtyard with granite rock water feature. The property also boasts a 2,000-bottle wine library with separate temperature controlled areas for both red and white wine.

Karinya Napa Valley has modern features throughout the home including a comprehensive smart home system, radiant floor heating, three wood-burning fireplaces, motorized Mecho shades, and hidden pop-out outlets with phone charging stations.

850 Sanitarium Road is a fully self-sustainable property. You can find over 190 solar panels, two wells—one for drinking, one for irrigation—and numerous gardens that produce fruits, vegetables, nuts, and flowers.

Nestled at the base of California’s Napa Valley, quaint Deer Park enjoys the region’s spectacular weather. Napa Valley is shielded from both heat and cold alike, creating a climate ideal for wine grapes and endless time outdoors. More than 400 wineries throughout the countryside make best use of this Mediterranean-like microclimate. Some of the world’s best wines are born in this sliver of paradise. With more Michelin stars per capita than any other wine region in the world, there is a restaurant for every taste within driving distance of your front door. St. Helena, minutes away, embodies the allure of Napa Valley: legendary wineries, a charming and historic downtown shopping area, and a vibrant community await. Five local golf courses invite you to perfect your swing. Escape into endless nature in Redwood National Forest, Yosemite National Park, Lake Tahoe and more; or venture into an urban oasis in nearby San Francisco.

850 Sanitarium Road is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

