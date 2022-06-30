Read more about Arrests Made in Blakely Aggravated Assault Investigation

Blakely, GA (June 30, 2022) – On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service SE Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, age 21, and Jadrian Sol, age 23, both of Blakely, GA. Both men were arrested for Aggravated Assault (seven counts), Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree (four counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, in Union City, GA. They will be extradited and taken to the Early County Jail.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Blakely Police Department requested GBI assistance in reference to an aggravated assault investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Blakely Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a home at 250 Palmetto Avenue, Blakely, GA and found three people shot. All three shooting victims are adults and were treated and released. They were shot in front of children at the home during the incident. GBI agents were able to obtain warrants for Gray and Sol.

