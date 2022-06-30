06/30/22 – NO ALCOHOL RULE IN PLACE AT AHU o LAKA THIS WEEKEND

News Releases, slider Posted on Jun 30, 2022 in DOCARE

For Immediate News Release: June 30, 2022

NO ALCOHOL RULE IN PLACE AT AHU o LAKA THIS WEEKEND

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/557391435

(HONOLULU) – For more than a decade alcohol has been prohibited at Ahu o Laka (Kāne’ohe sandbar) during summertime, three-day holiday weekends. The rule was instituted after a man died there during a fight in 2011 and following near riots, fueled by booze consumption.

Chief Jason Redulla of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) said, “This 4th of July weekend, as we do on the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, we will have officers on land and in the water to enforce the rules and to ensure people can enjoy themselves safely and respectfully.”

Later today, a coalition of Native Hawaiian organizations have announced a news conference calling for residents, government leaders, visitors, and military personnel to sign a pledge, acknowledging their awareness of the cultural and historical significance of Ahu o Laka.

