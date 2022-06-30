Submit Release
06/30/22 – NO ALCOHOL RULE IN PLACE AT AHU o LAKA THIS WEEKEND

Posted on Jun 30, 2022 in DOCARE, News Releases, slider
DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: June 30, 2022

NO ALCOHOL RULE IN PLACE AT AHU o LAKA THIS WEEKEND 

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/557391435

(HONOLULU) – For more than a decade alcohol has been prohibited at Ahu o Laka (Kāne’ohe sandbar) during summertime, three-day holiday weekends. The rule was instituted after a man died there during a fight in 2011 and following near riots, fueled by booze consumption.

Chief Jason Redulla of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) said, “This 4th of July weekend, as we do on the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, we will have officers on land and in the water to enforce the rules and to ensure people can enjoy themselves safely and respectfully.”

Later today, a coalition of Native Hawaiian organizations have announced a news conference calling for residents, government leaders, visitors, and military personnel to sign a pledge, acknowledging their awareness of the cultural and historical significance of Ahu o Laka.

# # #

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Ahu o Laka DOCARE enforcement (May 31, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/557391435

Photographs – Ahu o Laka DOCARE enforcement (May 31, 2021):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p2aq0a3cc90ymh5/AAAbpryp6HjSPbFKp6jzFoTaa?dl=0

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

