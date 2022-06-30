Hoyer Announces the Hiring of National Press Secretary Raymond Rodriguez

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) announced the hiring of Raymond Rodriguez as his new National Press Secretary. Raymond succeeds Margaret Mulkerrin, who was promoted to Communications Director earlier this year.



“I’m excited to have Raymond join our communications team as the new National Press Secretary,” Leader Hoyer said. “He brings a wealth of experience from years with Rep. Torres and has developed strong and positive relationships with the Capitol Hill press corps. Since he joined our staff, Raymond has already been working hard to help me highlight House Democrats’ agenda of lowering costs and creating jobs in addition to identifying opportunities for Members to communicate their achievements effectively to their constituents.”



Previously, Raymond served as Communications Director to Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) and, prior to that, as Rep. Torres’s Legislative and Communications Director when he served on the New York City Council. Earlier in his career, Raymond worked at the public affairs firm Berlin Rosen and at the nonprofit organization GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders. He interned in the office of Rep. Kathy Castor while completing his undergraduate degree in Sociology and Public Policy at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.