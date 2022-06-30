Uncommon Investment Funds Trust Announces Fund Closure
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSE:UGCE)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncommon Investment Funds Trust announced today that the Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSE: UGCE) will close following a review of market demand. The Uncommon Investment Funds Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of UGCE. The fund’s last day of trading will be July 22, 2022, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on July 29, 2022.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling 1-888-291-2011 or at www.UncommonETFs.com.
The Uncommon ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Uncommon Investment Advisors LLC is the investment advisor to the Funds, and Portfolio Design Advisors, Inc. is the Sub-Advisor, and neither are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
6583-NLD-06292022
Eric Rubin
Uncommon Investments
+1 6462864610
email us here