DATCP, WEDC Announce Agribusinesses Receiving 2022 International Market Access Grants​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 30, 2022
DATCP Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov 
​WEDC Contact: David Callender, Communications Director, (608) 210-6706, david.callender@wedc.org

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced that 11 agribusinesses will be receiving $110,000 in International Market Access Grants (IMAG). These grants were made available through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which was proposed by Gov. Tony Evers in his 2021-23 biennial budget.

Coordinated by WEDC, IMAGs provide funding to support a company's specific export development and deployment strategy. The WIAE expands WEDC's existing IMAG program by designating funds solely for agribusinesses. Recipients are established agribusinesses that are new to exporting or expanding into new markets, operating in Wisconsin, and manufacturing, processing, assembling, or distributing a product that has the potential to be exported.

The grant recipients and their projects are:

Marathon Ginseng International, Weston | $ 10,000
Update website and marketing materials to sell ginseng gift sets in China.

Quatrefoil Skincare, Madison | $ 10,000
Promote ginseng-based skincare products at trade shows in China and Japan.

Hsu's Ginseng Enterprises, Wausau | $10,000
Develop marketing materials for the Chinese market.

CH Agricultural Technical, Madison | $10,000
Participate in a trade show in China.

Associated Milk Producers, Portage | $10,000
Join trade shows in China, Singapore and the Philippines.

BIO-Nutrition International, Madison | $10,000
Create marketing materials and attend trade shows in China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

Land O'Lakes, Spencer | $10,000
Hire consultants to help ensure compliance with selling products in Asia and the Middle East.

Genex Cooperative, Shawano | $10,000
Conduct a digital advertising campaign targeting the Argentinian market.

Saga Furs, Milton | $10,​000
Translate marketing materials and produce videos for use in markets such as China, Greece, Italy, South Korea and Turkey.

Zimbal Minkery, Sheboygan Falls | $10,000
Create a new website and translate marketing materials for use in Europe and Asia.

Ever-Green-View Farms, Waldo | $10,000
Hire consultants to help reach markets in Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the Middle East.

“Wisconsin is known worldwide for its innovation in agriculture," said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “With the grants, these companies will have the opportunity to introduce new customers to the latest technology and highest quality agricultural products."

“We are pleased to be working collaboratively with WEDC to offer these grants that give agribusinesses the support they need to grow into strong exporters," said Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “Wisconsin's agricultural products continue to be in high demand around the world, and this funding provides a valuable opportunity for companies to export to new markets that are looking for high-quality agricultural products."

For more information on IMAGs, visit https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/global-business-development-program/.

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. For more information on the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website

###


