Actress in scene with Orlando Bloom in his latest movie releases music with famous mobster boss' cousin on July 4th
DIANARA Golden teams up with cousin of Vinny "The Chin" Gigante, Godfather of biggest crime family in US history, for her musical debut!
More freedom, more control, more money! "Come, join our family!" HITMAN FOR HIRE: "Get "The Hitman's" talent in on your next project!"”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an actress, she has had lead roles, supporting roles, been a day player, background actor and had speaking roles in movies with many Hollywood stars including Al Pacino, Russell Crowe, Kurt Russell, Nicholas Cage, Selma Blair, John Cusack, George Lopez, Kevin Sorbo, Frank Langella, Dakota Fanning, Taye Diggs, Rumer Willis, Robin Gibbons, Emma Dumont, Andrew Stevens, Leon, even Raquel Welch and Brian Dennehy and the list still goes on.....
— Chris "The Hitman" Santangelo
She's even on the cover of the book "Final Exit" praised by Master P and with the legendary Tim Reid in discussions to play a part and direct the film adaptation which she will co-star!
She has graced the covers of fashion magazines, toured with the Vogue models and walked down her share of runways!
She's even such a talented singer (DianaraMusic.com) that the founder of Big Machine Records (Taylor Swift/Garth Brooks) Scott Borchetta and his wife Sandi, follow her on social media, as well as Peabo Bryson, CeCe Winans, Selina Albright, Nick Sample, Bootsy Collins and a host of other musical icons!
DIANARA has a sultry sound that could melt butter and is a multi-genre generating artist who can go from jazz and blues to commercial in a heart beat! With such a broad vocal range and being a voice-over artist, she has the ability to manipulate her voice to fit most styles of music, reaching multiple age groups.
She is college-educated with a broad vocabulary and even a Spelling Bee Champion and her charismatic personality and professional demeanor is why she was chosen to host last year's Louisville WorldFest which attracted over 100,000 visitors!
She is even known worldwide for her leading role on a featured series on the TBN Network!
DIANARA will be releasing three singles and two music videos this 4th of July, on all major streaming platforms!
Music Current Releases/Videos:
http://DianaraMusic.com
Music Future Releases/Samples:
https://4MyMusic.com
Acting Reel #3
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJz43HK3-P9yZLaPAGbbTj-4lWxFY9Oh_
Contact: ArtistDianara@outlook.com
Management: HitmanManagementinc@gmail.com
Who is Chris "The Hitman" Santangelo?
His cousin Vinny "The Chin" Gigante ("Godfather Of Harlem"/2022/Forest Whitaker), was Godfather for 25 years of the Genovese Family, the biggest crime organization in U.S. history! His father, Vinny and Mr. Genovese, attended the historical Apalachin Meeting which his other uncle, by marriage, mobster Joseph "Joe the Barber" Barbara, hosted. The organization had ties with Roulette Records which introduced and signed Tommy James(Crystal Blue Persuasion).
The character of Junior Soprano, in the hit show "The Sopranos" was loosely based off his cousin. He met Ferdinand Demara "The Great Imposter"("Catch Me If You Can," 2002/ Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks) as a young child and later met one of the last men to see Jimmy Hoffa alive. His grandfather and Mr. Hoffa both had the same attorney. His Uncle Frank was a Lieutenant in the Bufalino Family ("The Irishman" 2019/Robert De Nero, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci).
Besides his mafia ties, as a writer, "The Hitman" has an impressive multiple-genre catalog of over 100 songs with several in movies and has been recognized by a slew of industry professionals including Clive Davis, Master P, Burt Bacharach, American Idol voice coach Peggi Blu, Grammy-winning producer Ted Perlman, Bob Hinkle, producer of Kenny Rogers "The Gambler" and J.D. Miller, writer of the "Nationwide is on your side" jingle.
His songs include back up singers from Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Elton John, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Patti LaBelle and his Aunt Lynn helped mold and manage Buddah Records, along with ex-husband and founder of the iconic label, Art Kass.
"The Hitman's" book "FINAL EXIT" is due to hit the book and e-shelves this Halloween on October 31, 2022 with the screenplay complete and DIANARA co-staring in the feature film with the legendary Tim Reid in discussions to play a part and direct!
Besides his writing talents, with his families association with the Black Panthers, his Uncle Ignazio's Apalachin Mob portrait in LIFE magazine, to signed letters from the Kennedy's, including one to his grandmother, from President John F. Kennedy, "The Hitman" has his family's history which brings a unique and intriguing element to "the business."
*HITMAN FOR HIRE: "Get "The Hitman's" talent in on your next project!"
Contact: HitmanManagementinc@gmail.com
LinkedIn Profile:
www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-santangelo-79603717b
http://HitTheTracks.com
Video:https://youtu.be/-bFtoJtpEMc
Christopher Santangelo
Hitman Management
+1 310-651-8912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
"Sidewalks to Streams"